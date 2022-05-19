Jefferson child stabbed; Alejandro Delgado sought by police

article

The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing of child. The stabbing occurred at Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

In a coordinated effort between the Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, two search warrants were conducted on South High Avenue in the City of Jefferson on May 18. Evidence was collected relating to the stabbing from these residences. One subject identified as Azael Aguirre was taken into custody and a charge of Child Abuse-Recklessly Causing Harm are pending at the District Attorney’s Office for his involvement in the fight.

A person of interest involved in the stabbing that we are asking the public’s assistance in locating is Alejandro Delgado. He is a Hispanic male, 5’05" tall and approximately 141 pounds with short dark hair.

If you see this subject or know his location, please contact the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.