JD Vance Wisconsin visit; crime, safety focus of Kenosha meeting

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance is set to return to Wisconsin to talk about crime and safety on Tuesday, Aug. 20. It will be his fourth visit to the Badger State as the vice presidential nominee.

The Trump campaign announced Vance will hold a news conference at noon at the Kenosha County Courthouse. NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream this visit.

Vance will be joined by U.S. Senate nominee Eric Hovde, Rep. Bryan Steil and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.

Vance previously gave a speech at the Milwaukee Police Association building on Friday, Aug. 16.

Beware of traffic closures

Because of the Vance visit, there will be challenges for those who are making their way to the Kenosha County Courthouse.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, people who have business at the Kenosha County Courthouse, access will be available from the east on 56th Street and north on 13th Avenue. Plan alternate routes for our morning commutes.

Meanwhile, Sheridan Road from 52nd Street to 58th Street will be completely shut down. 56th Street and 57th Street from Sheridan Road to 11th Avenue will be completely shut down.

Lastly, if you need to navigate the downtown district, 8th Avenue will be open north and south and available to drive east on the side streets. Additionally, 14th Avenue is a good alternative to Sheridan Road for north and south travel.

View a map of the closures.

This is a developing story.