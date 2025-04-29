The JCC serves community through wellness, education, programs

Brian Kramp is seeing how community is essential to getting fit and having fun.
MILWAUKEE - The JCC (6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd) serves the entire community through wellness, education, and community programs. Brian Kramp is learning how their Pilates classes can build muscles while being modified for your body.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is learning how their Pilates classes can build muscle while being modified for your body.
Brian Kramp is seeing how they serve up some fun at the The JCC.
Brian Kramp is checking out a highly effective workout that doesn’t involve more than a few kettlebells and some determination.
Brian Kramp is checking out the cycling workouts you can enjoy at The J.
Brian Kramp is learning some benefits of their wellness programs.