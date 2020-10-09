Jay-Z, Team ROC to pay bail bonds, citations for Tosa protesters

article

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm on Oct. 7 announced that there will be no criminal charges filed against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February.

The decision prompted peaceful protests, which devolved into unrest and damage to businesses in Wauwatosa. The second night of protests, police said 24 people were arrested. Cole's mother and sisters were arrested during protests.

On Friday, Oct. 9, a news release from Team ROC indicated that the organization, which is the social justice arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation, along with the rapper have offered to pay the bail bonds and citation fees for anyone arrested and fined for peacefully protesting.

Additionally, the organization called for Gov. Tony Evers to tap a special prosecutor in the case.

Cole, 17, was the third person fatally shot by Mensah while on duty, the others being Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson Jr.

Statement from Team ROC Director Dania Diaz:

"Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney's Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father. We will continue to stand with these families and support the peaceful protestors as we collectively fight for the legacies of Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson and Anthony Gonzales, who all died at the hands of Mensah. It’s imperative that Governor Evers appoint a special prosecutor to immediately rectify this miscarriage of justice."