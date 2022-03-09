Expand / Collapse search

Janis Ringhand won't seek reelection to state Senate

By AP author
Published 
Election
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Another member of the Wisconsin state Senate is retiring.

Democrat Janis Ringhand of Evansville announced Wednesday she won’t seek reelection this fall. Ringhand was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and to the Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the assistant minority leader.

Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat, said Wednesday he will run for her Senate seat.

Eighteen members of the Legislature have now announced they won’t seek reelection this fall, including 13 from the Assembly and five from the Senate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's more, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga said Tuesday that new district boundaries the state Supreme Court adopted last week moved him into Sen. Alberta Darling’s district and if those maps stand he won’t run again. Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state justices’ decision.

Tenacious D: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Sept. 18
article

Tenacious D: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Sept. 18

Tenacious D is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion with special guest DJ Douggpound on Sunday, Sept. 18.

State Fair Park: Shari Black named executive director/CEO
article

State Fair Park: Shari Black named executive director/CEO

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors is pleased to announce Shari Black, current Interim Executive Director/CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, has been named Executive Director/CEO.

Milwaukee area gas prices 'likely' to approach $5/gallon, expert says

Gas prices across the U.S. are catapulting. The national average is more than $4.00 a gallon, up more than 40 cents a week ago. They could go even higher.