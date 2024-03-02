Janesville officer-involved incident; armed person shot, killed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in Janesville that happened on the evening of Friday, March 1.

In a news release, the Wisconsin DOJ says Janesville police responded to a 911 call regarding an armed person on North Parker Drive, just south of Black Ridge Road, in the City of Janesville.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the armed person. The person refused to exit the residence and two other people were unable to safely exit the residence. An officer discharged their weapon, striking the armed person, who died on the scene due to their injuries. A firearm was found at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The involved officer from Janesville Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The officer was wearing a body camera.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.