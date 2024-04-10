Silver Alert canceled; missing 75-year-old woman safe

article

UPDATE: Margaret A. Polglaze has been located safe.

Read the original report:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Janesville woman deemed missing and vulnerable.

Police said Margaret A. Polglaze was last seen leaving her Janesville residence around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. She did not arrive at her destination in Janesville by 2 p.m.

Polglaze is driving a red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plates 13525ER. Police said it is unknown where she may go.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 200 pounds, with green eyes and short gray hair. She was wearing a sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants, dark colored tennis shoes and had a large red purse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.