Jameson thief: South Milwaukee police seek suspect

article

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man who has stolen multiple bottles of Jameson Irish Whiskey from Pick N Save in South Milwaukee.

Throughout December 2021 and January 2021, the same black male suspect has stolen multiple large bottles of Jameson Irish Whiskey from Pick N Save on Chicago Avenue. He walks quickly into the liquor department, selects the liquor, loads it into his backpack, and quickly leaves.

Police say the suspect wears the same tan coat and green hat each time, loading items into the same backpack.

The suspect only steals Jameson.



Anyone with similar cases or anyone who knows the identity of the suspect, contact Officer Nathan Siefert, 414-768-8060, ext. 3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android