James Beard Awards: 6 Milwaukee chefs named 2024 semifinalists

article

A handful of Milwaukee chefs were named 2024 James Beard semifinalists on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991. They honor talent and achievement in the culinary arts.

This year, six Milwaukee chefs have been named semifinalists.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Outstanding Chef

Gregory León, Amilinda

Best Chef: Midwest

Ross Bachhuber and Samuel Ek, Odd Duck

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv

Kyle Knall, Birch

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Chefs from Madison, Bay City and La Pointe were also listed as semifinalists.