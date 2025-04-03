Expand / Collapse search

James Beard Award finalist; Milwaukee's Agency, up for Best New Bar

By
Published  April 3, 2025 12:09pm CDT
Milwaukee
article

Agency, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee's "Agency" is a finalist for Best New Bar in the 2025 James Beard Awards.
    • The man who runs Agency appeared on Real Milwaukee this week.
    • The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed in mid-June.

MILWAUKEE - The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees are out – and Milwaukee's "Agency" (817 N. Marshall Street) is a finalist for Best New Bar.

Nominated as one of the best!

What we know:

Here are the five finalists for Best New Bar:

  • Agency, Milwaukee, WI
  • Bar Colette, Dallas, TX
  • Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR
  • Merai, Brookline, MA
  • ViceVersa, Miami, FL

Agency is run by Ryan Castelez. He appeared on Real Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 2. 

Solar Flare; On the Counter

Agency creative director Ryan Castelaz shares a recipe for Solar Flare.

The Source: The information in this post was assembled from the James Beard website as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.

