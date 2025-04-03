James Beard Award finalist; Milwaukee's Agency, up for Best New Bar
article
MILWAUKEE - The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees are out – and Milwaukee's "Agency" (817 N. Marshall Street) is a finalist for Best New Bar.
Nominated as one of the best!
What we know:
Here are the five finalists for Best New Bar:
- Agency, Milwaukee, WI
- Bar Colette, Dallas, TX
- Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR
- Merai, Brookline, MA
- ViceVersa, Miami, FL
Agency is run by Ryan Castelez. He appeared on Real Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 2.
The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed in mid-June.
The Source: The information in this post was assembled from the James Beard website as well as previous FOX6 News coverage.