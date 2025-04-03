James Beard Award finalist; Milwaukee's Agency, up for Best New Bar

article

The Brief Milwaukee's "Agency" is a finalist for Best New Bar in the 2025 James Beard Awards. The man who runs Agency appeared on Real Milwaukee this week. The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed in mid-June.



The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees are out – and Milwaukee's "Agency" (817 N. Marshall Street) is a finalist for Best New Bar.

Nominated as one of the best!

What we know:

Here are the five finalists for Best New Bar:

Agency, Milwaukee, WI

Bar Colette, Dallas, TX

Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR

Merai, Brookline, MA

ViceVersa, Miami, FL

Agency is run by Ryan Castelez. He appeared on Real Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 2.

The winners of the James Beard Awards will be revealed in mid-June.