Jacob Blake to appear in Kenosha court for arraignment on Wednesday

Jacob Blake, the man at the center of the protests in Kenosha, is scheduled to appear remotely in Kenosha County court Wednesday, Oct. 21 for an arraignment. Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Blake waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday, Sept. 4 -- and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July. Those charges include 3rd-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Jury selection for a trial on the three charges was set for Nov. 9.

At last check, Blake was recovering from his injuries at a rehab facility in Illinois.

All three officers present when Blake was shot are on administrative leave during the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

DOJ officials said Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence near 28th Street and 40th Avenue after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. Blake's attorney Ben Crump has said that Blake was trying to break up a domestic dispute.

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Blake, 29.

DOJ officials said after the initial attempt to arrest Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a Taser. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however, that Taser was also not successful in stopping Blake, according to the DOJ.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward, officials said. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times "into Mr. Blake’s back."

No other officer fired their weapon, DOJ officials noted.

DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

Protesters filled Kenosha's streets several nights after the Blake shooting in a demonstration against police brutality.

