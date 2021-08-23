Jacob Blake shooting: 1 year later

Monday, Aug. 23 marks one since Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer as officers tried to take him into custody in connection to a reported domestic incident. The shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of protests.

On Monday, there will be a prayer walk as part of three days of events being called the "Kenosha Uptown Days of Healing." On Saturday, Aug. 21 community organizers gathered for a "Justice for Jacob Blake" rally.

Investigators say officers were responding to a domestic incident on Aug. 23, 2020, and say Blake was armed with a knife with a warrant for his arrest. Officers used a Taser and attempted to arrest Blake, but it’s when Blake opened the door to his vehicle and leaned inside that shots were fired at him. Blake’s family and supporters say Officer Sheskey used excessive force and should never have pulled the trigger. Blake survived but is now paralyzed.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting sparked outrage, along with days of protests and unrest. It also sparked conversations about race, equality and police brutality. Many drew comparisons to the police treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was armed when he walked by authorities during a night of demonstrations. He’s accused of killing two protestors and injuring a third. He’s currently awaiting trial.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In January, Kenosha prosecutors announced no charges would be filed against Officer Sheskey or Blake. Sheskey returned to the job, while Blake’s family says they are exploring all legal options. For now, they want to see Sheskey off the police force.