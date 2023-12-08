Jackson toy drive in girl's memory, benefits Children's Wisconsin

Christmas is always a special time, but for one Jackson family, it's bittersweet. The Hampels are honoring the memory of their late daughter, Jocelyn, by giving back.

Inside their home, it feels like Christmas, weeks before the holiday. Gifts sit unwrapped and underneath the tree. They're not for any children in the house, but for children they've never met.

"It helps to bring smiles to other kids’ faces," said Ashley Hampel, Jocelyn's mother.

The presents are just a small portion of the gifts the Hampels are expected to collect for a toy drive honoring their late daughter, and they'll soon be heading to Children's Wisconsin.

"That’s where Jocelyn spent her last week of life. They helped us so much during that week," said Ashley Hampel.

Toy drive in honor of Jocelyn Hampel

Nearly three years ago, in January 2021, a trip to the dentist ended in tragedy.

"We took Jocelyn to the dentist and didn’t expect her never to come home," added Ashley Hampel.

Their 7-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, had a tooth pulled, but something went wrong. She died days later.

"Having people donate stuff kind of put that feeling of spirit back into Christmas for us," said Luke Hampel, Jocelyn's father.

Her parents say helping others has now brought some healing.

Toys ready to be donated.

"It’s a hard feeling to go through, a bad time, that we are still kind of going through," added Luke Hampel. "Giving back is the only thing that makes you feel good about it."

"It helps us smile, makes our hearts feel a little better knowing we can help other families," added Ashley Hampel.

The Hampels are holding their toy drive Sunday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W202N17298 Oakwood Drive in Jackson. There will be cookies, cupcakes, and a special visit from Santa from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.