Jackson Sparks t-shirt fundraiser from Baseballism

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Photo: Baseballism Facebook page

The baseball community is hosting a fundraiser Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the family of Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old boy who was killed in the Waukesha Parade attack in November. 

This fundraiser is being done with the blessing of Aaron and Sheri Sparks, Jackson’s parents, a Facebook post said.

Photo: Baseballism Facebook page

To get your own shirt, while supporting the Sparks family, CLICK HERE.

