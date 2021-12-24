Jackson Sparks t-shirt fundraiser from Baseballism

article

The baseball community is hosting a fundraiser Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the family of Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old boy who was killed in the Waukesha Parade attack in November.

This fundraiser is being done with the blessing of Aaron and Sheri Sparks, Jackson’s parents, a Facebook post said.

Photo: Baseballism Facebook page

