Running for Jackson Sparks, man honors Waukesha parade attack victim

A runner in Nashotah isn't stopping until he's logged 100 miles. Every step he takes honors one of the six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

It will take Trevor Kaucic well into tomorrow for him to complete his journey, but he loves to run.

You’ve got the endorphins," said Kaucic. "It’s a great way to get outside and get fresh air."

He's never done anything like a 100-mile run.

It started with me trying to shatter my own limiting beliefs that I’m not a distance runner," said Kaucic.

Kaucic is running 100 miles through Nashotah Park. He said it will take him 30 hours, even running into the night, taking meals on the go.

"You gotta be eating a ton of calories," said Kaucic. "Basically, just 30 hours hanging out on the course having a picnic."

This isn't just about challenging himself.

"He’s always talked about trying to do something for other people," said Hartland Fire Department Lieutenant Jason Elger.

Runners have signed up to join him to raise money for the Jackson Sparks Foundation. Sparks was one of six people killed in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

"We’re hoping to bring a little awareness to it and bring some funds to them," said Kaucic.

"The family helps kids – whether they are suffering from illnesses, lost one or both parents," said Kaucic." They help the kid get involved in baseball. They front them the gear."

That support is what keeps Kaucic going.

"If we see him, we’re just going to keep rooting him on and keeping him going," said Elger.

As he moves forward, Kaucic receives support from every angle.

"Doing these events just to say you’ve done them – it isn’t very fulfilling at all," said Kaucic. "Doing it for something bigger – like the Jackson Sparks Foundation – that’s what lights me up."

Kaucic wants to raise $2500. If you'd like to join him, he'll be at Nashotah Park at midnight on Friday, May 12 or at 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 13.

It's a $25 entry fee, and all the money raised goes to the Jackson Sparks Foundation.