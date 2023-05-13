'Jogging for Jackson:' Waukesha parade attack victim remembered

article

Dozens of people came together Saturday, May 13 for Jackson Sparks – the youngest victim of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

"Jogging for Jackson" is designed to help change lives. With each step, the group honored Sparks' life.

"For us, this is a sense of community. Bringing everyone together for Jackson’s memory," said organizer Emma Schoultz.

Sparks was one six people killed during the attack. Those who laced up their shoes Saturday raised money for the foundation named after the 8-year-old.

"I’m excited we were able to make this event happen, and so many people were able to come and participate in it," Schoultz said.

"Jogging for Jackson" Sparks in Waukesha

Schoultz and the Waukesha North Key Club helped organize the event. The gray, gloomy day was no match for walkers and runners on a mission to make a difference.

"I was happy it landed on Mother’s Day weekend, something fun to do with the kids," one runner said.

"It was fun. I liked racing in it even though I was the last one," said runner Landon Pasky.

The Jackson Sparks Foundation was created to give back to the community and make sure the 8-year-old is never forgotten. The event was proof his legacy lives on.

"Keep thinking of him always," Schoultz said.

Organizers said the Sparks family was out of town during the event but are grateful for the support. All the money raised will go to the Jackson Sparks Foundation.