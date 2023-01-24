Jackson Sparks Foundation; Waukesha K-9 unit raises $10K

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs.

Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of an SUV plowed through the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. He was one of six people who died. More than 60 others were hurt in the attack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The launch of the foundation came on what would have been Sparks' 9th birthday. The website says it was founded in Sparks' memory, "to perpetuate the kindness and love that was shown to the Sparks Family during their darkest moments. We want to continue that mission of love, kindness, and faith by granting baseball dreams to children in need, when they need it the most."