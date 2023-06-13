Jackson raspberry farmer welcomes rain, 'in a better mood'

They asked for it, and on Tuesday, June 13, they got it. Farmers across the state welcomed steady rainfall to their fields.

It's not enough to end the drought, but it's a start.

When FOX6 News stopped by Chris Henke's raspberry farm in Jackson on June 5, you could see it and even hear the drought's impacts.

On Tuesday, the muddy mess was a good thing.

"I'm in a better mood now because it definitely came at a very good time," said Chris Henke.

The rain gave Henke a day off from the field, allowing his plants and soil to soak up the water they'd been missing for weeks.

"It's a nice, gentle soaker," said Henke. "It's not one of those thunderstorms where it brings you two inches, and it all runs off anyways. This is just what the doctor ordered for all the fields around here."

Soon, the real work begins again now that his equipment can actually go into the ground.

"I can finally work with it," said Henke. "It'll be easier to rotovate, much easier to get the weeds out. Before, you would never get 'em out."

Henke was grateful for the help from Mother Nature.

"Everybody else is probably going, 'Ehhhh," said Henke. "Not me, not me. I'm glad to see (the rain) for at least a day or two."