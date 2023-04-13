Jackson County wildfire grows to 2,800 acres, 48% contained

Wisconsin DNR fire crews and local agencies on Thursday, April 13 are on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County, which is 48% contained. Crews actively fought the fire overnight and operations continue today.

The Arcadia fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. Some voluntary evacuations occurred. No injuries have been reported.

Three structures were damaged, and one shed is a total loss. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation. The fire is burning in Oak and Jack Pine in Juneau County.

State patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and will shut it down again if visibility or fire conditions warrant it.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning once again for all of southeast Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in response to the elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve.