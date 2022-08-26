Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

article

Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month.

A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.

Officials say this was an isolated incident, as one of the residents that was victimized was involved in an illegal transaction with the suspects.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Jackson officers executed a search warrant related to this investigation near 53rd and Galena in Milwaukee. A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man were taken into custody. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was also taken into custody at another location.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges have been referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s office for armed robbery, criminal damage to property, substantial battery, and felons in possession of a firearm.

The Jackson Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.