Jack-knifed semi shuts down Mitchell Interchange tunnel

A jack-knifed semi crashed in the northbound to westbound tunnel of Interstate-41/94 to I-43/894 in the Mitchell Interchange causing an interstate closure around 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 15.

The interstate reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

The driver was not injured, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

All traffic is being diverted northbound through the Collector Ramp.

This is a developing story.