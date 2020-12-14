'It's safe:' 1st WI recipient 'hopeful' after COVID-19 vaccine

With her right arm raised as if giving a high five, a respiratory therapist on Monday, Dec. 14 became the first employee of UW Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as the first 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Wisconsin.

"We have a long road, but this is just a small step, but we’re getting there," said Chestina Schubert, UW Health respiratory therapist.

Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at approx. 2:30 p.m. CT (Credit: UW Health/John Maniaci)

It's a milestone that, at times, has felt unattainable -- a breakthrough that points to an end after months of darkness.

"It's important because so many people have died from this," said Schubert. "I feel hopeful. I'm happy that the vaccine is here."

Schubert, a respiratory therapist on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, became the first UW Health employee to receive Pfizer's vaccine.

"I want to inspire people, especially the patients that look like me and that I take care of every day, that’s it’s OK to get vaccinated. It’s safe, and I want to put a name and a face," said Schubert.

Health care workers like Schubert will be the first to be vaccinated and nursing home residents will follow, with months expected to go by before the general public has access.

Bhavana Upadhyaya, soon to begin medical school, said she doesn't mind the wait, and is simply relieved her brother, a cardiologist in Wisconsin, will soon be vaccinated.

"I think that’s great," said Upadhyaya. "He can do the job that he’s doing with some protection, rather than just the PPE that they get."

Others echoed Schubert's statements -- already feeling a dose of hope for the future.

UW Health COVID-19 vaccine

"Just glad it’s available," said Tom Holland.

"It’s definitely a huge comfort for me," said Adam Fehring.

"I’m really happy and excited because it means, I don’t know how soon, but eventually, we’ll be able to get back to normal," said Faiza Sayed.

One commonly asked question is whether we'll need to continue wearing a mask after vaccination. The answer is yes, as of right now, in part because Pfizer's vaccine requires two shots weeks apart, and full protection may not happen until weeks after that second dose.