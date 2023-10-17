Israeli just moved to Milwaukee; 'It’s a sense of helplessness'

Liran Gerassi had no idea what was to come of his home country, Israel, when he and his family moved to Milwaukee two months ago. He told FOX6 News right now, he is focused on helping his new community understand what is going on.

"We didn’t think our first two month would be like this," Gerassi said. "It’s a sense of helplessness."

It's story after story after story that makes it more difficult to be in Wisconsin.

"My good friend’s sister was kidnapped," Gerassi said. "I don’t want to talk about the people who were beheaded."

"I have friends who live there who say they have games with their kids to make running to the shelter more of a fun thing. Can you imagine?"

Gerassi still has family in Israel, including two brothers who are righting in the Israeli Army. One family member was lost early on.

"A few days after it started, we got the news that my cousin’s son was killed in the first few hours of the terror attack," Gerassi said.

The war is thousands of miles away from Milwaukee.

"Theres no room for targeting innocent civilians anywhere in the world," Gerassi said.

But Gerassi wants his new community to know, it still affects people here.

"People of Milwaukee just know this that your Israeli friends and your Jewish friends are having some tough times right now and if you want to know why, do some research of what’s going on in that region," Gerassi said.