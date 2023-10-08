Israel at war, Milwaukee Jewish Federation CEO discusses US role

The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday, retaliating against Hamas for a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.

It's a conflict being felt across the world and in the U.S. – including in Milwaukee.

"Right now, just expressing their support means a lot. This is the largest attack that we've ever seen on Israel, and it was an attack on civilians," Miryam Rosenzweig, Milwaukee Jewish Federation's president and CEO, said of U.S. support. "Just knowing that they're not alone, and that we're watching out, is really important to the people of Israel."

Later Sunday, the Pentagon ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said.

"We saw very strong statements of support yesterday from both the American government, many governments in Europe," Rosenzweig said. "I think they know that we are looking at the only democracy in the Middle East, and that Israel is an ally to many of the countries around, and that the perpetrators were a terrorist group – designated terrorist group by the United States government."

Israeli's minister for strategic affairs said American citizens are mong those taken captive by Hamas militants, but no further details were given.

The conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.