Iron District soccer stadium; real estate developers move forward

The Brief The wait could soon be over for a new professional soccer stadium in downtown Milwaukee. Real estate developers could move forward with their construction plans. Records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue show MDC Iron District LLC bought the land for more than $9 million.



The City of Milwaukee could score a goal with the addition of a new professional soccer stadium. Real estate leaders are moving forward with plans for the Iron District.

Right now, it's just an empty patch of land bordered by N. 6th Street to the east, N. 10th Street to the west, and W. Michigan Street to the north. But soon, it could be home to the city's Iron District and a new minor league soccer team.

The Iron District Milwaukee development is centered around an 8,000-seat soccer-specific stadium.

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue show MDC Iron District LLC bought the land for more than $9 million. The department posted the online deed of the sale just a few days ago.

Developers say construction could start as early as this summer.