Iowa caucuses; the road to the RNC in Milwaukee

Republican caucus-goers cast their first-in-the-nation votes Monday, Jan. 15, with former President Donald Trump declared the winner of the Iowa caucuses.

The votes cast Monday night will kick off the primary process that will lead to the Republican National Convention held in Milwaukee.

"This is the beginning of something very important," Trump said. "I think it’s the most important election in the history of our country. You take a look at what’s happened to our country in the last short period of time."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Former President Donald Trump

Republicans met at 7 p.m. in more than 1,600 precincts across the state.

Pre-caucus polls had Trump 33% ahead, but the real battle has been for second place.

"The only way we’re going to win the majority of Americans is if we have a new generational leader that leaves the negativity and chaos of the past and moves forward with new solutions for the future," said former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is vying for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After various speeches, Republicans filled out their votes on paper. It’s all hand-counted in public.

2024 RNC in Milwaukee

"We have an opportunity tonight to really chart a new course forward for this country," DeSantis said.

Besides competing for votes, campaigns also competed with wild winter weather.

"I really think people are grossly underestimating how many subzero evenings we have and how many of these farmers have to go out and tend to their livestock and dig themselves out in order to get to work," Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said.

The state set a caucus night record, reaching negative temperatures, and wind chills sinking below 20°.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Iowa Democrats did not vote during their caucuses on Monday evening. Instead, they will vote by mail, with results released in March.

Those votes are part of the race to win the nomination in Milwaukee.