Investigation underway after inmate dies at Milwaukee County Jail

A death investigation is underway at the Milwaukee County Jail after an inmate died on Sunday, March 14.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.

Pursuant to agency protocol, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has requested that the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department conduct an independent investigation into this incident.