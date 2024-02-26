Influx of dogs at HAWS of Waukesha; foster families needed

It's a dog dilemma. A Waukesha animal shelter had a busy week last week, taking in tons of dogs that the shelter really doesn't have resources for.

However, you can help provide Waukesha's Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) with some temporary relief.

Terry Wegener started volunteering at HAWS two years ago.

How can you say no to this face?

"I just love being with the animals. They are just so loving," Wegener said, and it wasn't long before one of his walks with a dog named Kayna ended up at his house.

"I fostered and actually adopted the one I fostered," he added.

Found a fur-ever home.

HAWS needs more people like Wegener after an influx of dogs last week.

"All of the sudden, we had 40+ dogs available for adoption – dogs and puppies," said HAWS Communications Specialist Jennifer Smieja.

She called it a perfect storm: the nice weather meant more strays, along with the typical number of surrenders HAWS normally sees. On top of that, there was a scheduled transport of dogs HAWS received from the southern United States.

"A constant flow of more dogs, more dogs, more dogs," she said.

"Won't you adopt me?"

While the shelter has not reached canine capacity, it has created an increased demand for foster families.

"It stresses the resources of both time and food and care," said Smieja. "Not only is it less stressful to be in a home environment, but they can learn things and work on things."

If you don't want to adopt, HAWS will give you dog food and instructions. You just have to give love until a fur-ever family comes along.

"There’s nothing like that home environment to give them that foundation they need," added Smieja.

Just be careful, they might steal your heart!

"I think it gives me more pleasure than it does them," added Wegener.

The ultimate goal is to find permanent homes. Learn more about fostering an animal. Learn about adopting a pet through HAWS.