Indie Fashion Show Milwaukee at South Second

Published  June 22, 2025 8:55am CDT
The Indie Fashion Show is more than just a runway—it’s a movement. They provide a powerful platform for emerging designers, models, and creatives to showcase their talent.

Doctor Sabrina Jackson, and organizer Daishawn Franklin, joined FOX6 in studio with some models who are taking part in the show.

To learn more and get tickets to the 5 p.m. show on Sunday, June 22, click here.

