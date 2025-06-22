Indie Fashion Show Milwaukee at South Second

The Indie Fashion Show is more than just a runway—it’s a movement.

They provide a powerful platform for emerging designers, models, and creatives to showcase their talent.

Doctor Sabrina Jackson, and organizer Daishawn Franklin, joined FOX6 in studio with some models who are taking part in the show.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

To learn more and get tickets to the 5 p.m. show on Sunday, June 22, click here.