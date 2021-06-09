Wisconsin's COVID cycling boost; brewery event benefits nonprofit

One industry that has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic is cycling. Now, with vaccinations, bikers can actually get together.

There are a lot of options to bike around Milwaukee, including renting a Bublr bike. And for the avid cyclists, there is a group working to connect trails across the state.

With restrictions lifted and vaccinations available, the cycling community can have a drink together again.

"Cycling can be done alone, but it’s so much more fun with friends," said Jake Newborn, Wisconsin Bike Fed assistant director. "All these people riding their bikes down here, drinking, ordering food are helping to make biking better."

Each Wednesday, Indeed Brewing donates 100% of its proceeds to a nonprofit chosen by an employee. This week, sales manager Jeff Gray chose the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

"It was a cool way to get outside during the pandemic," Gray said.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed is a statewide nonprofit that advocates for safe biking paths and trails. It also runs education programs. 2020 saw a big boost in cycling interest, but it was layered with challenges.

"We obviously saw a huge spike in bikes the last year and a half. Our mission remains the same: to make biking better," Newborn said. "Unfortunately, we couldn’t be in person with a lot of people."

Indeed Brewing event benefits Wisconsin Bike Fed

That is now changing, and they hope the interest in bikes lasts well past the pandemic.

Next Wednesday, the Indeed Brewing nonprofit of the week is the Milwaukee Bavarian Soccer Club.

