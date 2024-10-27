The Inclusive Bean in Racine brewing up love and purpose

Checking out the Inclusive Bean in Racine
Amelia Fahnrich joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Inclusive Bean in Racine, a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities.
RACINE, Wis. - The Inclusive Bean coffee shop in Racine goes far beyond brewing a delicious cup of coffee.
The non-profit employs and empowers people with disabilities to take "the time to craft coffee that’s as unique as the hands that make it."
To learn more about the Inclusive Bean and what's on the menu, click here.
Working at the Inclusive Bean in Racine
Barista Esmeralda Castulo-Reyes joined FOX6 to talk about her experience working at the Inclusive Bean in Racine.
Learning at the Inclusive Bean in Racine
Inclusive Bean trainee Abby Schatzman joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her experience at the coffee shop.
Halloween fun at the Inclusive Bean in Racine
Not just brewing coffee, the Inclusive Bean in Racine is also hosting a Hocus Pocus and Coffee Bash for Halloween.
.