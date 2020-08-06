In light of DNC changes, some ponder Milwaukee hosting 2024 convention

Due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 5 said the decision to hold an almost entirely virtual event was made to keep Milwaukee safe as well as the media, security and others who would work the DNC.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the city is going to "live to fight another day." But does that mean fighting for a raincheck to host the convention in 2024?

"My response to that is 'Woah.' We are focused on now. We are focused on getting the economy back on track and solving the public health challenges," Barrett said.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said he would take a raincheck for the 2024 convention.

"Obviously, I think we have a case for it, considering the fact that not even the nominee is going to be on the ground in Milwaukee to accept the nomination," said Johnson. "I think there's a real story to tell here around why Milwaukee should be given another opportunity to host it."

In May, FOX6 News asked Biden about the possibility.

"Well, if I have anything to do with it hopefully you're not going to need a rain check, but look, it's going to depend on the status of the situation of the time," Biden said.

Now, that time is almost here as convention dreams crumble.

"It is true, the convention is a victim of the COVID-19 crisis," said Barrett.

Biden reacted to the decision to pull his presence and that of others from the DNC at a fundraiser.

"The mayor has put in place a 225 person limit on people assembling in any one place. I think it's the right thing to do," Biden said. "I've wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis."

Barrett said the capacity restrictions was a give and take with others, including the city's health commissioner, Jeanette Kowalik.

"The was a decision made at the national level. I know that Commissioner Kowalik and her staff have been working around the clock, and did they have concerns, of course, they had concerns," said Barrett.

The convention's video control room will still be housed at the Wisconsin Center. That is where cameras from around the country will come in. One of those cameras will be on Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware.