Impractical Jokers headed to Fiserv Forum; tickets on sale now

The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show "Impractical Jokers" and TBS’ "The Misery Index," announced Monday, July 19, "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour," a brand-new live show slated to hit arenas around the U.S. launching this November, the 40-city tour is produced by Outback Presents.

The Milwaukee tour stop will take place Friday, December 17, at 7:30 PM at Fiserv Forum.

Off the heels of a successful season 3 launch of game show "The Misery Index," the Season 10 pickup of "Impractical Jokers," and their sold-out global "Cranjis McBasketball’ tour, The Tenderloins are excited to bring new jokes to comedy fans across the nation.

Tickets for all shows will be available on Friday, July 23rd, and can be found at thetenderloins.com/ tour . Pre-sale tickets are available for select shows on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on "Impractical Jokers" since 2011, having reached a 200-episode milestone back in February 2020. Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV’s longest-running & top-rated original comedy.

"We’ve waited a long time to be able to get back on the road doing what we love most - making people laugh!" said The Tenderloins’ Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano. "This tour is especially meaningful to us, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in person where we can connect with and laugh alongside our fans for the first time in over a year and a half. We can’t wait to kick off the festivities."

For more information and a full list of "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" dates visit thetenderloins.com/ tour .