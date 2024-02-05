U.S. immigration fee increase; Wisconsin woman feels the pressure

People filing for legal immigration and naturalization could soon be facing higher fees.

It took Deisy España’s mother more than 23 years to become a permanent U.S. citizen after migrating from Mexico.

"We're low income," España said. "So it was definitely a struggle to get my mom to where she is now."

Deisy España

It’s a process that she said came with several financial barriers, costing her family more than $2,000.

"People want to fix their status," she said. "People want to feel safe and it's just, it's just getting harder and harder."

With the increase in immigration filing fees coming April 1, it’s expected to cost her a lot more with her father’s case next.

"I can't even imagine how much we have to pay for him," España said.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, this is the first time since 2016 an adjustment will be made for their petitions, many of which will be seen in work permits and naturalization filings, among others.

Soberalski Immigration Law

While some people who are filing will see a slight increase, Daniel Gutierrez, a legal assistant with the Soberalski Immigration Law in West Allis, said others will go from $1,700 to $3,000 per filing for adjustment of status.

"On a daily basis we deal with families, we deal with individuals that aren't able to afford to pay the fees," Gutierrez said. "It’s important people seek out an immigration attorney so that they can ensure they are being represented correctly."

The España family

While already feeling the pressure, España said it’s needed for her family’s safety and well-being.

"We'll have to figure something out, get more hours, get something, but I mean, people want to be able to fix their status, be able to just be safe," she said.

For more information on these changes, visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.