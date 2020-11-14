Illinois man gets 5 years in prison for Kenosha County incident

article

Hector Slawson, 50, of Illinois was sentenced to five years in prison after an incident in which authorities said he tried to strangle a woman and purposely crashed a vehicle on I-94.

Slawson was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision and given credit for 263 days served.

Slawson faced four total charges, all of which carried a domestic abuse modifier, including one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of strangulation and suffocation -- both felonies. He also faced one count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct -- both misdemeanors.

According to authorities, Slawson was kicked out of a Milwaukee casino for being drunk. A woman told deputies that, while she was driving south on I-94 toward Illinois, Slawson grabbed the steering wheel, pulled her hair and grabbed her throat. He then jerked the wheel and crashed the vehicle into a concrete wall in Kenosha County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.