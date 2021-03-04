Illinois man gave fake names during Mount Pleasant drug arrest

article

A 26-year-old Illinois man was arrested in Mount Pleasant, found in possession of illegal drugs, on Wednesday, March 3.

Police said a K9 squad conducted a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Spring Street shortly after noon on Wednesday.

The driver, identified by police as Albert Wroten of Waukegan, gave multiple fake names in an attempt to conceal his identity.

Wroten was found in possession of 28.6 grams of cocaine, 8.4 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of heroin, and over $1,100 in cash.

Officials have referred charges for possession with intent to deliver/manufacture cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, as well as obstruction, to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

This case remains under investigation.

