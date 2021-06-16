Illinois chemical plant fire: Residents wait for word to return home

Residents evacuated from their homes after an explosion and fire at a northern Illinois chemical plant will still have to wait to return. Officials say they need to determine what may be lingering on and around the homes of residents – and how to clean it up safely.

As thick black smoke billowed for more than 24 hours from the Chemtool plant, officials said Wednesday it will be more time before people are allowed back in their homes.

"Remember, this was a chemical plant, this was not a house fire. So not only the chemicals released from the chemical plant during the fire but also things that are not intended to burn," said Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Public Health Administrator.

The chemical composition of that material is not known. Officials say crews will be going through the neighborhoods and collecting samples of burned materials, ash, dust, and other particulates. It will be sent off for testing to determine what it is – which will then help provide public guidance for what people can do when they are allowed to return.

"We don’t know what the environmental impact of this site will be, in the next five to ten years. We're not sure, but time will tell," Kirk Wilson, Rockton Fire Protection District Chief.

Air and water monitoring are also ongoing and will be for some time.

Karla Bruschi's office is in the evacuation area. She and her co-workers are using a nearby parking lot as a home base for the time being. But she feels for those who are still unable to get into their homes.

"That’s getting costly for them now. Everyone wants to know, what’s going on, what’s going on," Bruschi said. "You don’t know what the fallout’s going to be now. With all the ash that went blowing through the air and everything’s that still in the air."

Officials hope to have results from the testing within the next day or so. They will then be able to provide further guidance for not only when people might be able to return to their homes, but also what to do.