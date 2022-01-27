IL man sentenced; distributed drugs in WI linked to fatal overdoses

article

Neko Forbes of Chicago has been sentenced to prison for his year-long involvement in importing and distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl to central Wisconsin, the use of which resulted in multiple fatal drug overdoses. That word comes from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to the criminal complaints, between March 2019 and January 2020, Forbes personally imported and delivered hundreds of grams of narcotic drugs from his residence in Illinois to co-conspirators Ashely Stone and Lisa Stone, of Nekoosa, Wis., for distribution in Wood County, Wis. and central Wisconsin. A news release says Forbes deliberately cut these narcotic drugs with fentanyl to increase their potency and to increase his profits. In November and December 2019, three different end users died from fentanyl overdoses from the use of these narcotic substances.

Throughout 2019 and into 2020, Forbes also delivered large quantities of narcotic drugs to other individuals throughout Wood County, Wis. and central Wisconsin. In April 2020, one of these individuals, a resident of Cranmoor, Wis., died from a fentanyl overdose.

Forbes entered guilty pleas to one count of First Degree Reckless Homicide in connection to the Cranmoor death, Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin Greater than 50 Grams in connection to his activities with Ashely and Lisa Stone, and two separate unrelated counts of Delivery of Heroin. Three additional counts of First Degree Reckless Homicide were read in to be considered by the court at sentencing. On January 13, 2022, Wood County Circuit Court Judge Todd Wolf sentenced Forbes to serve a 30-year prison term, comprised of 18 years of initial confinement and 12 years of extended supervision.

Forbes’ co-conspirator Ashley Stone pleaded guilty and was sentenced on December 10, 2021, to a total of 14 years of initial confinement and 9 years of extended supervision in connection to these offenses. Ashley’s mother Lisa Stone pleaded guilty and was sentenced on December 2, 2021, to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.

The investigation was a joint effort between Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, the Stevens Point Police Department, and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.