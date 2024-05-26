Family fun at the IKEA Kite Festival at Veterans Park

IKEA Family Kite Festival at Veterans Park
Sherri Burbach and Scott Fisher joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the IKEA Family Kite Festival at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Kites take to the skies at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 26 (weather permitting) for the IKEA Family Kite Festival.
Hosted by Gift of Wings, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.
And for the 13th time in Milwaukee, the Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will be performing three times each day during this event.
Gift of Wings will be selling kites and food during the event.
Fun events at the IKEA Family Kite Festival
FOX6 WakeUp stopped at Veterans Park on Sunday, May 26 to check out what you can see and do at the IKEA Family Kite Festival.
How kites helped a mother and son
Amy Doran shares a personal story of how kites helped her son, Connor, and the journey they've been on since.
IKEA Family Kite Festival in Milwaukee
Yves LaForest and Scott Fisher joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about the IKEA Family Kite Festival in Milwaukee.
