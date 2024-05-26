Family fun at the IKEA Kite Festival at Veterans Park

Kites take to the skies at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 26 (weather permitting) for the IKEA Family Kite Festival.

Hosted by Gift of Wings, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.

And for the 13th time in Milwaukee, the Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will be performing three times each day during this event.

Gift of Wings will be selling kites and food during the event.

