Menomonee Falls Woodman's identity theft, EBT card fraudulently used

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an identity theft incident that happened at Woodman’s Food Market.

The suspect fraudulently used the victim’s Wisconsin EBT card to purchase items.

The suspect was driving a black, newer model Buick Envista. The registration plate attached to the vehicle did not match to the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, a Buick Envista.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schwechel at 262-532-8700, reference case number 24-008952.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.