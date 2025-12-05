ICE prepares new Milwaukee home; protest at current location

The Brief ICE is moving its Milwaukee office from a leased building on the MSOE campus downtown to a new location on the city's northwest side. The planned move has been met with protests from some students and community members. The new facility will be used for processing immigrants, including check-ins and detentions.



The Trump administration is moving National Guard troops and ICE agents to different major cities across the country. ICE agents are on the Gulf Coast. But they are also in downtown Milwaukee, preparing their new home on the city's northwest side.

ICE changes

What we know:

Right now, ICE leases a building in downtown Milwaukee at Broadway and Knapp. It is on the MSOE campus.

The federal government has leased the building since 1999. In 2023, MSOE bought it. School officials said before then, the federal government said it was going to leave within months, but ended up staying.

MSOE officials say federal law requires they allow the federal government to stay. But that upset some students.

Plenty of opinions

What they're saying:

"It's very important for MSOE to recognize: they inherited this lease, they chose to accept this building, where they knew ICE was conducting enforcement removal operations out of it," said Conor Mika, MSOE student.

"ICE is not welcome in Wisconsin," said Steve Szymanski, a protester.

ICE responded to Friday's protest with the following statement:

"ICE respects the rights of individuals involved in peaceful protest. We remind the public that every day, the brave men and women of ICE work in communities across the country to uphold public safety and national security by apprehending gang members, foreign fugitives, and other dangerous criminal aliens illegally present in the United States. In recent months, ICE officers’ jobs have become even more dangerous as assaults on officers continue to increase. ICE personnel have been targeted with protest activity at their homes, along with doxxing, which has resulted in their personal information being made public. These actions have led to a more than 1,150% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats against ICE law enforcement."

MSOE said no one was available for an interview, but issued the following statement:

"When MSOE acquired the building at 310 E. Knapp St. on March 1, 2023, the property included an existing federal lease administered by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) that had been in place since September 16, 1999. Prior to the acquisition, discussions with the GSA indicated that the agency intended to vacate the space within several months. Based on that understanding, MSOE’s long-term plan was to renovate the facility for academic use following the termination of GSA’s tenancy.

"However, after the acquisition, the GSA elected to continue its occupancy beyond the original lease term while federal agencies determine their next steps. Under the terms of the inherited lease and federal authority allowing the government to require continued occupancy, MSOE is obligated to accommodate the tenant during this period.

"We understand that some members of our community hoped the space would already be available for university use. That remains our long-term goal. In the meantime, MSOE is fulfilling its legal responsibilities as landlord to the federal government."

What's next for ICE?

Dig deeper:

ICE is planning a move to Milwaukee's northwest side. FOX6 News obtained city records revealed the city approved an occupancy certificate for ICE. For months, construction crews have transformed what was empty office space.

In the application for occupancy for Suite 100, the contractor listed the proposed days and hours as "Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m." The application said it will not be serving or preparing food.

Other records FOX6 News obtained show the proposed security fence with black privacy slats. The fence application said it will be 8 feet fall and have an anti-climb mesh.

Other city documents FOX6 News first obtained in January show a plan have been in the works since at least spring 2023. Those documents said the federal government will use the space for "processing of immigrants." It said that is for non-detained people checking in, as well as for processing detainees heading to detention facilities. The plans showed building security entrances typically used for transporting people in custody.

Back in January, ICE said there were no plans to use the new space for detention.

In the trove of city records, FOX6 News also learned the building might not just house ICE. City records also reveal the city approved a suite remodel for the Veterans Administration (VA).