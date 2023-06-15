Ice cream company sets out to find 'Softest Dad in America'

article

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and one ice cream company is celebrating dads by getting them to show off their softer side.

Blue Bunny launched a contest to find dads displaying a silly and compassionate side to promote the release of their new Soft scoopable ice cream.

RELATED: Dad sets up social distance ice cream store for children during pandemic

The contest runs now through July 6, and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or posting a video or photo on Instagram and TikTok.

To celebrate the launch of Blue Bunny Soft scoopables - a new take on soft serve - the brand is launching a contest to find The "Softest Dad in America." (Blue Bunny)

"Blue Bunny's purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we're doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny. "We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren't afraid to bring more fun to their families' daily lives by showing their soft side!"

The winner gets a Blue Bunny Soft recliner and a summer's worth of Blue Bunny Soft scoopables through a $250 gift card. And the top 10 finalists will also receive a gift card, according to a release.

Blue Bunny Soft scoopables ice cream. (Blue Bunny)

And people can vote from July 27-30 to choose the finalists they believe should be named The Softest Dad in America. The winner will be announced on July 31.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



