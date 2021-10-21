Ice Castles in Lake Geneva: Back for 3rd season at lakeside resort

article

Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter.

A news release says the frozen experience features tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces built entirely from icicles that are grown on-site, harvested, and hand-placed by professional ice artisans. This winter, Ice Castles will have a larger, more immersive design and will also offer winter sleigh rides visitors can add to their experience.

Ice artisans will begin growing icicles to construct the winter attraction as early as November. A team of at least 20 ice artisans will spend about 8-12 weeks building the experience. Ice Castles typically opens in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather, and only remains open until late February.

Tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available in December at icecastles.com.

The Wisconsin location is one of five Ice Castles locations in the United States. The seasonal entertainment company also has locations in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and a new location in New York.