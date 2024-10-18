Expand / Collapse search

I-94 crashes, fires at Kenosha-Racine county line; 2 on same day

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  October 18, 2024 9:26pm CDT
Traffic
A crash and fire shut down I-94 in Kenosha County for hours on Friday. And just after it reopened, a different fire in the same area prompted backups again.

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A five-vehicle crash and fire shut down I-94 southbound in Kenosha County for hours on Friday. And minutes after it was cleared, a different fire in the same area prompted backups again.

Kenosha County crash, fire

The original crash and fire happened in Somers, just south of County Highway KR, around 3 p.m. Viewer video and pictures showed what a semi-trailer engulfed in flames in the southbound lanes.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the crash involved two semis and three passenger vehicles. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was initially shut down in both directions. While the northbound lanes reopened around 6 p.m., southbound traffic remained closed. The backups lasted hours and stretched for miles into Racine County. Drivers were diverted onto frontage roads, where the gridlock continued.

Semi-trailer fire on I-94 in Kenosha County

A crash and fire shut down I-94/41 in Kenosha County on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18. Video courtesy: Matt Chervenka.

"My daughter is waiting at the airport, and we are going to pick her up," said Sahana. "We have been stopped for about two-and-a-half, three hours now."

The southbound lanes were cleared around 9:05 p.m. – but the delays did not stop there. 

Multi-vehicle crash, fire on I-94 near County Highway KR

Racine County fire

Southbound lanes were cleared around 9:05 p.m. – but backups began again minutes later. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a car fire was reported in the same area around 9:10 p.m. It blocked the left shoulder of I-94 southbound in Racine County, just north of CTH-KR.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a man experienced a medical event, leading to a crash. There was no sign of impairment, and no one required medical transport. The man's vehicle caught fire and was a total loss.

Backups after second crash, vehicle fire on I-94 near County Highway KR