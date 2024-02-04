I-94 shutdown, semi-tractor trailer crash

article

A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer shut down part of I-94 southbound on Sunday evening, Feb. 4.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the collision occurred south of state Highway 20 and north of Highway 11. Southbound traffic is completely shut down and the sheriff’s office said it’s expected to last for more than two hours.

The semi-tractor trailer is on its side and leaking fluids, and the crash involved at least one other vehicle.

The sheriff's office said it was a "significant vehicle collision," but noted no life-threatening injuries have been reported.