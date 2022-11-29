I-94 East-West project; opinions shared with transportation committee

A highway you might have driven on recently could see major construction. But there is one more push to tap the brakes on the I-94 east-west expansion.

Back in 2016, the state said it would need to tear down eight houses as part of the I-94 expansion project. The latest plan says only one needs to be razed.

"We were trying to fix up the property, and once I got the official call that it was a go, the house is being destroyed, my energy level went," said Valerie Wright, who lives next to I-94. "I don’t know where I’m gonna go. I can afford rent, here. It’s a single family home, amazing rent."

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say they need the one home to make room for the new interstate. The state's preferred plan calls for expanding the stretch of freeway from six lanes to eight – between 70th Street and 16th Street.

For four years, Wright has rented a Milwaukee house along with her husband and four kids.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I understand why it needs to be fixed. We see accidents here every day. Every day we see an accident out here," Wright said.

Valerie Wright

State data shows from 2015 to 2019, there was an average of 1.3 crashes a day in the I-94 east-west corridor. Officials say the plan will replace aging infrastructure and reduce congestion.

But all Milwaukeeans speaking to the Milwaukee County Board's Transportation Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 29 opposed the expansion.

"It’s unwarranted," said Daniel Baker.

"Traffic has been flat along this corridor for 20 years. Do we need to build a bigger highway for flat traffic? Milwaukee ranks low in congestion?" asked Robin Palm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Some written comments supported the project.

The committee voted 3-1 to advance a non-binding resolution opposing the expansion. It calls for the state to fix the six lanes.

I-94 east-west corridor

The construction is still a couple of years into the future – giving the Wrights some time to find a new home.

During Tuesday's committee meeting, the WisDOT representative said they would help both the landlord and the renters impacted by the project.

Share your opinion

Two public hearings are scheduled to December for residents to share their thoughts:

Monday, Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park, Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate 5

640 S. 84th Street, Milwaukee

Transit access via MCTS Route 33.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.