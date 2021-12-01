I-43 northbound lane reopens Dec. 4 near Capitol Drive

article

As work approaches the winter months on the I-43 URT (Union Refrigerator Transit Company) bridge project, I-43 northbound will reopen to three lanes just north of Capitol Drive on Saturday morning, Dec. 4.

According to a new release, to help facilitate crews reopening the third lane, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists that I-43 northbound requires an extended overnight full closure the night before. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, northbound I-43 will be closed at Capitol Drive/Green Bay Avenue.

This full closure will be in place until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

A signed detour route is posted from Capitol Drive to Green Bay Avenue, to Silver Spring Drive, and then south on Port Washington Road to reconnect with northbound I-43.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews will continue to work as weather permits and return in spring 2022 with single-lane closures to enable the continued reconstruction and realignment of the new roadway and bridges.