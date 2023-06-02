I-43 SB ramps at Brown Deer to close for construction on June 7-8

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is closing down Interstate 43 ramps between Silver Spring and WIS 60 on Wednesday, June 7.

Beginning Wednesday, the I-43 ramps at Brown Deer Road are scheduled to close for approximately two days for paving operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Motorists are encouraged to use Mequon Road (WIS 167), Brown Deer Road (WIS 100), Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), Good Hope Road, and the I-43 Southbound ramps at Good Hope Road and Mequon Road to get around these closures.