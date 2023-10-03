I-43 Milwaukee to Grafton construction, drivers 'can't keep up'

Construction on I-43 stretching from Milwaukee to Grafton has meant headaches for drivers and traffic jams, but Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday, Oct. 3 relief is on the way.

The sights and sounds along I-43 include orange cones, standstill traffic and detours.

"Right now, it’s pretty stressful," said Calary Gordon-McDowell. "I have to do all the errands."

Changes on the interstate happen as fast as the traffic lights turn.

"I can’t keep up with which exit is now closed," said Gordon-McDowell.

Construction spreads out 20 miles from downtown Milwaukee to Grafton.

WisDOT officials said relief is on the way.

Officials said coming this fall, ramps at new lanes will open at I-43 and Hampton and Capitol. They said Bender Road under I-43 is scheduled to reopen in October.

At Brown Deer Road and Good Hope, both exits going southbound will close this week. WisDOT said in two weeks, they will reopen.

These closures have affected drivers like Gordon-McDowell.

"We were like, 10 minutes late for the appointment," said Gordon-McDowell. "I didn’t realize it was that congested on the freeway."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



WisDOT officials said the best way to stay on top of construction changes is by checking weekly updates on their social media accounts.

"They have done a good job, and it’s good to see them working," said Tony Hardiman. "I’ll just be glad when they finish everything. It will look real nice and pretty."