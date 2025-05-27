Ozaukee County Hazmat on I-43; semi hit debris, diesel leaked

article

The Brief The Ozaukee County Hazardous Materials Team responded to Interstate 43. A semi-truck hit wood debris, jackknifed and went into a ditch on Tuesday morning. The semi's diesel tank was punctured and leaked.



The Ozaukee County Hazardous Materials Team responded to Interstate 43 after a semi-truck jackknifed and went into a ditch on Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

It happened around 9:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said the semi hit some wood debris while headed southbound on I-43 at Ulao Parkway in the town of Grafton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The debris caused the semi's steering to lock up, causing it to jackknife and go into a ditch. The diesel tank was punctured and leaked, prompting the HAZMAT response.

The far right southbound lane will be temporarily closed while the semi is removed. It's expected to stay closed until around noon. Both lanes may be shut down at some point.

Featured article